Adam Lallana: Liverpool midfielder to miss start of season

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will miss the start of the season after suffering a knee injury in training.

The 26-year-old, who joined the club in July, damaged his lateral collateral ligament during the club's pre-season tour in the United States.

The England international, who played in this summer's World Cup, does not require surgery but could be ruled out for up to six weeks.

Lallana joined the Reds this summer in a £25m move from Southampton.

He could miss Liverpool's first three Premier League games of the season along with England's opening Euro 2016 qualifier against Switzerland.