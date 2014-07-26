Argentina FA fined £20,000 for Falklands banner display

Fifa has fined the Argentina FA £20,000 after its players displayed a banner in support of their country's claims to the Falkland Islands.

The Argentina team posed with a banner before a 2-0 friendly win against Slovenia in La Plata on 7 June.

The banner read: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine".

Football's governing body said that it infringed rules on political action and team misconduct.

The UK and Argentina went to war over the Falklands from April to June 1982.

The conflict led to the deaths of 655 Argentine and 255 British servicemen. Three people from the islands also died during the conflict.

The 30,000 Swiss franc fine is the second time that Fifa has fined Argentina's football authority this month. A £200,000 fine was imposed for failing to bring Argentina players to pre-match news conferences at the World Cup in Brazil.