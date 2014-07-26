Friendly round-up: West Ham lose but Newcastle and Palace win

After the defeat West Ham manager Sam Allardyce said his side's new, more expansive style, is a work in progress

West Ham lost their second tour game in a row with a 3-1 defeat by Australian side Sydney FC in New Zealand.

The Hammers, beaten 2-1 by Wellington Phoenix on Wednesday, were 2-0 down after 26 minutes with strikes from Corey Gameiro and Alex Brosque.

Sam Allardyce's men, who also lost defender Guy Demel early on with a tweaked hamstring, pulled one back after the break through Matt Jarvis.

However, Gameiro scored again after 63 minutes to seal the win.

The defeat is the latest setback in a troubled tour, after striker Andy Carroll was ruled out for four months with an injury sustained in the defeat by Phoenix.

Co-owner David Sullivan has also dismissed manager Allardyce's claims that 21-year-old playmaker Ravel Morrison is not part of his plans.

Ravel Morrison has missed West Ham's trip to New Zealand through injury

The former Manchester United player ended the season on loan at QPR and a permanent move away from Upton Park appeared likely.

"We don't agree with that," Sullivan told Talksport. "We would like to sit down and give him a longer contract.

"Sam has said Ravel is not part of his plans but we do - as a board - see him as part of our plans."

Line-up: Adrian, Demel (Cresswell 13), O'Brien (Potts 72), Reid (c), Collins, Noble (Whitehead 68), Diame (Poyet 68), Nolan, Downing (Fanimo 81), Jarvis (Vaz Te 59), Cole (Zarate 45)

Subs not used: Jaaskelainen, Howes.

Wellington Phoenix 0-1 Newcastle United

Newcastle wore black armbands as a mark of respect to the two fans who died on flight MH-17

Newcastle are faring better than West Ham in their New Zealand tour.

After beating Sydney FC 4-0 last week, they managed to overcome Wellington Phoenix 1-0.

French forward Yoan Gouffran headed the only goal of a keenly-contested clash shortly before the break.

New signing Siem de Jong was taken off as a precaution after 31 minutes, while captain Fabricio Coloccini was also substituted.

Line-up: Elliot, Yanga-Mbiwa (Satka 65), Coloccini (Vuckic 78), S Taylor, Haidara (Dummett 76), Anita, Colback, Abeid (Aarons 46), Gouffran (Campbell 85), De Jong (Perez 31), Riviere (Armstrong 65).

Subs not used: Alnwick, Woodman.

Philadelphia Union 0-1 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are unbeaten so far on their tour of the United States

An own goal from Ethan White gave Palace their first victory on their United States tour on Friday.

The Eagles lost Paddy McCarthy to a calf injury 12 minutes after he had come on as a substitute.

They drew with Columbus Crew 2-2 in Ohio on Wednesday and will complete their trip at third tier side Richmond Kickers in Virginia on Monday.

Line-up: Speroni, Ward (Mariappa 50), Dann (McCarthy 54, Ramage 65), Delaney, Jerome Williams (Boateng 65), Puncheon (Bannan 54), Jedinak (O'Keefe 50), Ledley (Gray 65), Bolasie (Thomas 54), Chamakh (Guedioura 65), Gayle (Murray 50)