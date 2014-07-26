Rio Ferdinand and Steven Caulker make QPR debuts in Leipzig loss

From the section

QPR's opponents won promotion to the German second tier last season

Centre-backs Rio Ferdinand and Steven Caulker made their QPR debuts as Harry Redknapp's side lost 2-0 to Red Bull Leipzig in Germany.

The defensive duo, signed from Manchester United and Cardiff City respectively, played 45 minutes each.

Two second-half strikes from Yussuf Poulsen secured victory for the second-tier hosts.

Redknapp will be hoping for a better result when Rangers return to England and take on Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Ferdinand, signed on a free transfer, started the match in the centre of defence alongside Republic of Ireland international Richard Dunne.

Caulker, recruited for an undisclosed fee, came on at the start of the second half and played next to Nedum Onuoha.

Trialist Jack Collison, who left West Ham this summer, also played the second half.

QPR first half: Green, Simpson, Ferdinand, Hill, Phillips, Barton, Austin, Wright-Phillips, Doughty, Henry, Dunne.

QPR second half: Green, Caulker, Collison, Wright-Phillips (Ehmer 69), Onuoha, O'Neil, Faurlin, Petrasso, Dunne (Sendles-White 69), Zamora, Sutherland.

1860 Munich 2-0 Stoke City

Stoke City's opponents 1860 Munich were playing their sixth pre-season fixture

New signing Bojan Krkic made his Stoke City debut against 1860 Munich in the club's second game of a pre-season tour of Germany.

The former Barcelona forward played the first 45 minutes - but goals from Julian Weigl in the 26th minute and Grzegorz Wojtkowiak in the 51st minute decided the game.

Stoke City first half: Sorensen; Wilkinson (Bardsley 36), Shawcross, Wilson, Muniesa; Shotton, Bojan, Whelan, Ireland, Arnautovic; Diouf

Stoke City second half: Bachmann; Bardsley (Ness 65), Huth, Teixeira, Pieters; Walters, Nzonzi, Sidwell, Adam, Shea; Crouch

Accrington Stanley 0-1 Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche made 10 changes at half-time

Premier League newcomers Burnley edged a close-fought derby to defeat Accrington Stanley at the Crown Ground.

Jason Gilchrist, 19, struck in the 73rd minute of a contest missed by goalkeeper Tom Heaton, midfielder Steven Reid, winger Michael Kightly and striker Ashley Barnes.

Burnley first half: Gilks, Mee (Conlan 41), Shackell, Anderson, Trippier, Taylor, Hewitt, Marney, Hall, Ings, Sordell.

Burnley second half: Cisak, Lafferty, Duff, Long, O'Neill, Arfield, Howieson, Jones, Hewitt (Lowe 70), Gilchrist, Jutkiewicz.

Barnsley 1-1 Hull City

The trip to South Yorkshire was Hull's final pre-season outing

Shane Long opened the scoring, but it was not enough to give Hull City victory at Oakwell.

The Republic of Ireland striker capitalised on an error from Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies to give his side the lead.

But a mistake from Tigers substitute goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic allowed Tykes midfielder Conor Hourihane to level.

Steve Bruce's side will face Slovakian club FK AS Trencin in the Europa League on Thursday.

Hull City: Harper (Jakupovic 45), Rosenior (Boyd 63), Chester, McShane, Elmohamady, Huddlestone, Livermore, Ince (Brady 63), Snodgrass (Quinn 63), Long (Dudgeon 63), Aluko (Sagbo 63).