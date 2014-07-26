Dover Athletic sign Jake Reid and Sean Francis

From the section

Dover Athletic's Crabble ground

Conference Premier newcomers Dover Athletic have completed the double signing of striker Jake Reid and defender Sean Francis following trials.

Former Telford, Newport and Salisbury frontman Reid, 27, has scored four goals for the club during pre-season.

Francis has played in five friendlies for Dover over the summer and arrives following three seasons with Conference South side Bishop's Stortford.

Meanwhile, defender Lloyd Harrington has left following a long-term injury.