Jay Spearing: Bolton Wanderers midfielder named captain

Jay Spearing joined Bolton permanently in August 2013 after a successful loan spell

Bolton have confirmed that midfielder Jay Spearing has been appointed as their new club captain.

The 25-year-old replaces defender Zat Knight, who was released by Wanderers at the end of last season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Spearing joined Bolton permanently in August 2013, having previously been on loan at the Championship club.

He has made a total of 85 appearances for Dougie Freedman's side, who begin the season at Watford on 9 August.

Centre-back Matt Mills has been handed the role of vice-captain.

"We've built up many leaders in our current group, and Jay and Matt are two of the players who are at the forefront of what we're trying to do here," manager Dougie Freedman told the club website.

"They both have a very good feeling for this club and know what is required to step up and lead from the front."