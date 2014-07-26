Cowdenbeath: Craig Sutherland wins contract

Cowdenbeath have signed former Blackpool forward Craig Sutherland, who last season was with Queen's Park.

The 25-year-old impressed after scoring in a friendly against St Mirren.

Sutherland headed to the United States on a soccer scholarship at Midwest State University and North Carolina State University.

He had previously been with Whitehill Welfare and Spartans and on his return was with Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Woking.

Sutherland, who represented Great Britain at university level, ended last season on a short-term contract with Queen's Park in League Two after having had a trial with Rangers.

However, he has now moved up to the Championship with the Blue Brazil.

Meanwhile, Cowden midfielder Greig Renton has joined junior club Lochore Welfare until January on loan.

Fellow 17-year-old Liam Dunn has joined Berwick Rangers on a permanent contract, the midfielder's one appearance for the Blue Brazil coming last season against the Borders outfit.