Cardiff City: David Marshall and Ben Turner go off injured at Yeovil

David Marshall leaves the pitch at Huish Park accompanied by Cardiff City medical staff

Cardiff City have injury concerns over goalkeeper David Marshall and defender Ben Turner.

The pair left the field in the first half of the Bluebirds' 4-1 pre-season friendly win at Yeovil Town.

Marshall dislocated his finger and left the pitch after the Glovers took a 18th-minute lead through Ajay Leitch-Smith.

Turner was replaced by Matthew Connolly 13 minutes later, after suffering an ankle injury.

The Bluebirds equalised on 56 minutes through an Adam Le Fondre penalty after Nicky Maynard had been fouled inside the area.

Substitute Connolly's turn and shot fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 2-1 ahead six minutes later.

Cardiff striker Kenwyne Jones scored twice in the last 17 minutes to seal the win.

Bluebirds' boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he did not know how serious the injuries are.

Cardiff kick-off their Championship campaign away against Blackburn Rovers on 8 August.