Friendly round-up: Chelsea, Tottenham, Villa and Leicester win

Diego Costa latched onto a Cesc Fabregas through-ball and powered his shot past the Olimpija keeper

Cesc Fabregas set up fellow debutant Diego Costa to score as Chelsea beat Olimpija Ljubljana 2-1 in Slovenia.

The Blues had trailed at half-time to a Darijan Matic strike in front of 16,000 inside the Stozice Stadium.

But the Spain team-mates combined for Chelsea's equaliser after 55 minutes, before Kurt Zouma prodded in a rebound eight minutes later.

Boss Jose Mourinho said: "We feel we are going to be very strong and we want to fight for the title."

The match also featured an terrible miss from Fernando Torres, who chested a Nathan Ake cross over the bar from two yards out, with the goal gaping.

New signing Didier Drogba, in his second spell at the club, did not feature, but watched on from the sidelines.

Chelsea first half: Delac, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Cahill, Luis, Fabregas, Matic, Salah, Boga, Brown, Costa.

Chelsea second half: Cech, Ivanovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Fabregas (Romeu 63), Matic (Solanke 70), Van Ginkel, Salah (Chalobah 70), Costa (Bamford 70), Torres.

Chicago Fire 0-2 Tottenham

Harry Kane scored Tottenham's fifth-minute opener in Chicago

Goals from Harry Kane and Aaron Lennon gave Tottenham a 2-0 friendly win over Chicago Fire in the United States.

Mauricio Pochettino's side extended their unbeaten pre-season start to three matches as Kane scored in the fifth minute.

Lennon sealed the victory when he converted a Roberto Soldado through ball with six minutes to go.

"It was difficult in the humidity but well done to the players, it was a good game out there," Pochettino said.

Tottenham had begun their tour of North America with a 3-3 draw against Seattle Sounders and a 3-2 victory over Toronto.

Tottenham: Friedel (McGee 78), Walker (Naughton 46), Dawson, Veljkovic (Fredericks 80), Rose (Davies 46), Capoue, Mason, Holtby (Falque 64), Lamela (Eriksen 46), Townsend (Lennon 46); Kane (Soldado 46).

Subs not used: Kaboul, Ceballos.

Houston Dynamo 0-1 Aston Villa

Joe Bennett scored his first Aston Villa goal in the win against Houston

Joe Bennett's first Aston Villa goal ensured they ended their tour of Texas with victory over Houston Dynamo.

The left-back headed in Andreas Weimann's cross four minutes before half-time.

"It was a good ball in from Andi and an unlikely goalscorer in Joe," said manager Paul Lambert. "But it will have done him the world of good."

Villa midfielder Fabian Delph picked up a knock and was replaced after half-an-hour as a precaution, with Kieran Richardson coming on.

Lambert's side could have won by more goals, with Darren Bent missing two good chances, Alan Hutton denied by Dynamo keeper Tyler Deric and Gary Gardner hitting the post.

Villa: Steer, Herd, Senderos (Clark 46), Baker (Hutton 46), Lowton (Stephens 46), Bennett (Gardner 46), El Ahmadi (Westwood 46), Delph (Richardson 30), N'Zogbia (Bacuna 46), Agbonlahor (Grealish 46), Weimann (Bent 46).

Everton 0-1 Leicester City

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton is held back by Everton's Luke Garbutt in his team's 1-0 win

Substitute Gary Taylor-Fletcher scored the only goal of the game as newly promoted Premier League side Leicester City beat Everton 1-0 in a friendly in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 33-year-old forward was presented with a 54th-minute tap-in after striker Jamie Vardy beat Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles to the ball and cut it back for his team-mate.

Everton: Robles, Hibbert, Distin, Duffy, Garbutt, McCarthy, Barry, McGeady, Naismith, Osman, Pienaar. Subs: Stones, Alcaraz, Gibson, McAleny, Long, Browning, Kennedy, Hope, Lundstram,Stanek.

Leicester: Schmeichel, De Laet, Konchesky, Drinkwater, Morgan, James, Albrighton, Moore, Ulloa, Knockaert, Nugent. Subs: Hamer, Hammond, Vardy, King, Schlupp, Hopper, Taylor-Fletcher, Mahrez, Wasilewski, Wood.

Plymouth Argyle 0-4 Swansea City

Striker Rory Donnelly set Swansea on the way to their first pre-season win

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice on his return as Swansea City eased to their first pre-season victory with a comfortable 4-0 win away at Plymouth Argyle.

Rory Donnelly put the Swans ahead following a mistake by Argyle goalkeeper Luke McCormick.

Jordi Amat doubled the Premier League side's lead following a goal mouth scramble.

Substitute Sigurdsson's low shot and late free-kick sealed the win.

Swansea: Fabianski, Rangel, Chico, Bartley, Kingsley, Ki, Shelvey, Routledge, Dyer, Sheehan, Donnelly. Subs: Tremmel, Williams, Amat, Taylor, Tiendalli, Bray, King, Richards, Montero, Sigurdsson, Bony, Gomis.

Real Madrid 1-1 Inter Milan (2-3 pens)

Gareth Bale's first goal of pre-season came after 10 minutes against Inter Milan

A stunning Gareth Bale goal was not enough to give Real Madrid victory in their pre-season International Champions Cup meeting with Inter Milan in Berkeley, California.

Wales international Bale surged through the Inter midfield before beating keeper Samir Handanovic with a powerful swerving 30-yard shot after 10 minutes.

But Argentine striker Mauro Icardi equalised with a penalty after a foul on Nemanja Vidic - before scoring the decisive kick as Inter won in a shootout.

"Gareth Bale is working well and has a great attitude," said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"He will improve and this will be a very different campaign for him, especially in terms of the start of the season, as he didn't have a pre-season last year."