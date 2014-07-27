David Ospina: Arsenal sign Colombia goalkeeper from Nice

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: New Arsenal keeper Ospina's great save at the World Cup

Arsenal have signed Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina from Nice on a long-term contract for about £3m.

Ospina, 25, had been with French Ligue 1 side Nice since 2008 and helped his country reach the quarter-finals at the recent World Cup in Brazil.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said: "David is an excellent goalkeeper. He will add strength to our squad and we are very pleased that he will be joining us.

"He has good experience and a proven record of performing."

Wenger had earlier suggested that Ospina, who is expected to make his debut at next month's Emirates Cup tournament, could displace Wojciech Szczesny as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Meaner Ospina With David Ospina ever-present, Colombia conceded fewer goals in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup (13) than any other South American team

Speaking after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at New York Red Bulls, Wenger said that Ospina had proved his worth at Nice by replacing France keeper Hugo Lloris, now at Tottenham.

Wenger said: "I've known him for a long time because he played for Nice - he went there a few years ago and slowly became a very important player for them.

"Hugo Lloris played for Nice before he moved to Lyon. After he moved, they played Ospina. He had a big impact straight away and Lloris was not an easy player to replace."

Nice coach Claude Puel, speaking to Sky Sports News after Nice were beaten 3-2 at Brentford in a friendly on Saturday, said: "It's a good affair for Arsenal because he's a very good player. You will see next season the quality of this player."

Arsenal welcomed the player to the club and added that the move "is subject to the completion of regulatory processes".

New York Red Bulls striker Thierry Henry faced his former team Arsenal

New York Red Bulls 1-0 Arsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry gained victory over his former club in a pre-season friendly in the Red Bull Arena.

The only goal came on the half-hour when former Southampton striker Bradley Wright-Phillips poked home from Henry's corner.

Wenger said: "We had no Olivier Giroud, no Theo Walcott, no Alexis Sanchez and no Lukas Podolski. Chuba Akpom did well but he's a young boy and he has to learn a lot but he has potential.

"We were dominated physically in the first half, we came back into it in the last 10 minutes, their keeper made a few saves and our combinations were better. We lacked a bit of pace without any centre forward."

Arsenal (4-3-2-1): Szczesny (Martinez 46); Jenkinson (Bellerin 46), Hayden (Miquel 46), Monreal, Gibbs; Arteta (Diaby 46), Wilshere (Coquelin 46), Ramsey (Flamini 46); Zelalem (Akpom 46), Cazorla (Olsson 71 ); Rosicky (Toral 71).

Bradley Wright-Phillips puts New York Red Bulls ahead against Arsenal