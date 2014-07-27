Miralem Pjanic: 60-yard Roma goal inspired by NFL training

Roma midfielder Miralem Pjanic honed his long-distance kicking skills while training with NFL side Denver Broncos

Roma's Miralem Pjanic delivered proof that practice makes perfect with a stunning 60-yard goal in Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Manchester United.

The 24-year-old Bosnian had been filmed converting field goals with players from American football's Denver Broncos the day before his side took on United at Sports Authority Field.

A clip shows Pjanic hitting an NFL ball between a set of posts from distance.

Less than 24 hours later he repeated the trick with a football.

Pjanic was well inside his own half when he hit a looping effort that sailed over substitute United keeper Ben Amos and brought the 54,117 crowd to its feet.

"It was a world-class goal," said Roma coach Rudi Garcia. "I am sure we will see it throughout the world. He had a training session on Friday with the Denver Broncos."

Garcia's opposite number Louis van Gaal was less impressed when asked if the thought Amos should have done better.

Denver's Sports Authority Field is commonly known as Mile High thanks to its altitude, 5,280 feet above sea level.

"What do you think?" he said. "I am nearly 63 years old and I run when the ball is in the air for four seconds when it flies from 50 metres."

United had raced to a 3-0 half-time lead with a two goals from England striker Wayne Rooney and one from Spain international Juan Mata. Following Pjanic's strike a Francesco Totti penalty after 88 minutes set up a tense finish.