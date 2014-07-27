Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Ronny Deila is to raid former club Stromgodset to bring Haakon Lunov to Celtic as first team coach. (Various)

Legia Warsaw boss Henning Berg believes Champions League qualifying opponents Celtic are a "step ahead" but thinks the Polish League is stronger than the Scottish Premiership. (Various)

Dundee United left back Andrew Robertson will complete his move to Hull City on Monday. (Mail on Sunday)

And Queen's Park stand to gain around £300,000 from Robertson's transfer because of a sell-on clause. (Sunday Herald)

St Johnstone defender Dave MacKay hopes the club will invest some of the revenue generated from home gates in Europe to bolster the squad. (Mail on Sunday)

Goalkeeper Jamie Langfield insists Aberdeen are in confident mood ahead of their Europa League qualifier with Real Sociedad. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts are waiting for an injury update on Callum Paterson, hoping the full-back has not suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in yesterday's Challenge Cup win over Annan. (Various)

Celtic have rejected an offer from Birmingham for striker Denny Johnstone. The 19-year-old is out of contract but Celtic are due a development fee. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

The parents of 400m individual medley winner Dan Wallace sold their home in North Berwick to help fund the 21-year-old's move to study and train in Florida. (Sunday Express)