Courtney Richards: Torquay sign former Brighton midfielder

Richards has spent pre-season with Torquay United

Midfielder Courtney Richards has joined Torquay United on a two-year contract following a successful trial.

The 20-year-old has spent pre-season with the Conference Premier newcomers, following his release from Brighton at the end of last season.

"I have been delighted with what Courtney has done for us so far," boss Chris Hargreaves told the club website.

"He has been well-taught, sets high standards for himself and is desperate to be better every single day.''

Richards started his career in Coventry City's academy before joining Brighton, where he failed to make a first-team appearance.