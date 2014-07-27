Swansea new signing Gylfi Sigurdsson stars in 4-0 Plymouth win

Striker Rory Donnelly set Swansea on the way to their first pre-season win

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice on his return as Swansea City eased to their first pre-season victory with a comfortable 4-0 win away at Plymouth Argyle.

Rory Donnelly put the Swans ahead following a mistake by Argyle goalkeeper Luke McCormick.

Jordi Amat doubled the Premier League side's lead following a goal mouth scramble.

Substitute Sigurdsson's low shot and late free-kick sealed the win.

The Icelandic midfielder was making his first appearance for the Welsh club, since moving to the Liberty Stadium from Tottenham, in exchange for Wales full-back Ben Davies.

Swansea were playing their first game on British soil this summer after returning from their US pre-season training camp.

In the States they drew 1-1 against Mexican side Chivas Guadalajara and lost 2-0 to American second tier side, Minnesota United.

Midfielder Leon Britton and forward Marvin Emnes were missing for the trip to Home Park.

Before kick-off the Swans revealed that the pair have knee injuries and may miss their Premier League opener, away to Manchester United on 16 August.

Spanish defender Chico Flores is also to be assessed after going off in the first half with a shoulder injury.

By that point the Swans were already in front taking the lead after just eight minutes.

Pilgrims keeper McCormick spilled the ball on the edge of the area, allowing Donnelly an easy tap in.

Ki Sung-yeung, who was on loan at Sunderland last season, was prominent in midfield, alongside the powerful Jonjo Shelvey.

Despite dominating possession Plymouth nearly drew level, but Carl McHugh's close range header was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

After the break Amat fired high into the net from a corner to make it 2-0 on 69 minutes, before Sigurdsson slotted home from just inside the area, three minutes later.

The 24-year-old, who was previously on loan with the Swans in 2011-12, made it 4-0, dispatching a free-kick from 25 yards out, into the top corner.

Swansea's next pre-season friendly is away to Exeter City on 29 July.