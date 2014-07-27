Swansea duo Marvin Emnes and Leon Britton doubts for Man Utd
-
- From the section Football
Swansea City are likely to be without midfielder Leon Britton and forward Marvin Emnes for their Premier League opener against Manchester United.
Britton is suffering from a badly bruised bone in his knee, while Emnes has a cartilage problem.
The club reports that both players will undergo further scans in a fortnight to "assess the full damage".
But Swansea say both players are "not expected" to make the match at Old Trafford on 16 August.