Swansea duo Marvin Emnes and Leon Britton doubts for Man Utd

Leon Britton has made 384 league appearances for the Swans

Swansea City are likely to be without midfielder Leon Britton and forward Marvin Emnes for their Premier League opener against Manchester United.

Britton is suffering from a badly bruised bone in his knee, while Emnes has a cartilage problem.

The club reports that both players will undergo further scans in a fortnight to "assess the full damage".

But Swansea say both players are "not expected" to make the match at Old Trafford on 16 August.