Women's Super League: Chelsea win to go level with Birmingham

Chelsea's Japanese striker Yuki Ogimi opened the scoring after 13 minutes against Bristol Academy

Chelsea moved level on points with Women's Super League leaders Birmingham with a 2-1 win against Bristol Academy.

Manchester City beat champions Liverpool 1-0 with a deflected shot from striker Krystle Johnston.

Arsenal were pegged back against Notts County when debutant Fiona O'Sullivan scored late on to secure a 1-1 draw.

The game between Birmingham and Everton was postponed due to player call-ups to the England squad for the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Canada.

Chelsea 2-1 Bristol Academy

High-flying Chelsea made it three 2-1 victories on the trot in the league after beating Bristol Academy at Staines Town.

Chelsea, chasing a fourth straight home victory, scored within 13 minutes as Japanese striker Yuki Ogimi netted with a back-post header from Ana Borges' cross.

Bristol keeper Mary Earps kept the Vixens in the match, denying decent efforts from Rachel Williams and the lively Eni Aluko

Chelsea had to keep on their toes at the back with Natasha Harding coming close on the counter-attack, but the England forward Aluko, 27, put the home side 2-0 up eight minutes after the restart when she fired across Earps into the corner.

The visitors, without suspended defender Jemma Rose and injured striker Laura del Rio, cut the deficit when Nicola Watts calmly lobbed keeper Marie Hourihan to make it 2-1.

But Chelsea saw the match out to keep in touch with leaders Birmingham City, who have a game in hand, while Bristol drop two places to seventh.

Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool

Manchester City drew level on points with champions Liverpool after taking a first-half lead which they refused to relinquish.

City were 1-0 up after just 17 minutes at Manchester Regional Arena when striker Krystle Johnston's shot took a deflection and flew into the net.

Liverpool winger Gemma Davison led the Reds' chase for an equaliser, driving at the City defence, but Johnston came closest to scoring again. The 30-year-old forward tried a cute long-range lob but keeper Libby Stout got her fingertips to the effort.

City midfielder Jill Scott set up Toni Duggan for a good chance at the re-start but the England striker shot over. The miss was almost punished by Liverpool midfielder Katrin Omarsdottir late on but her curled effort flew wide of the post.

Arsenal 1-1 Notts County

A late goal from striker Fiona O'Sullivan saw Notts County take a precious point from their visit to Arsenal at Meadow Park.

The Gunners went into the break 1-0 up thanks to a penalty by defender Casey Stoney; the former England skipper scoring nine minutes in after Danielle Brogan had felled Danielle Carter in the box.

The Lady Pies upped the ante in the second period and O'Sullivan tested her Republic of Ireland colleague Emma Byrne with a decent header midway through the half.

Byrne could do nothing about O'Sullivan's equaliser four minutes from time, though, the debutant latching on to Rachel Corsie's knock-down to score.

The result sees Arsenal and Notts County move up a place in the standings to fifth and sixth respectively.