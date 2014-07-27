Rangers: Board make pledge to supporters over Ibrox

Rangers will play in the Scottish Championship next season after winning the League One title

Rangers' board say they will not enter into a sale and leaseback agreement over Ibrox.

Fans recently marched to the club's ground to demand assurances that the stadium would not be used as security against future borrowings.

Concerns over Rangers' current financial position prompted the march.

"The board is committed to protecting the assets of the club for the benefit of all Rangers fans," read a statement on the club's website.

Rangers added: "The board is happy to reaffirm its position, which has never been a matter of debate, by confirming once again that it will not enter into any form of sale, securitisation or leaseback of Ibrox Stadium."

The march was organised by fans' group Sons of Struth, who have arranged various protests against the board.

The Championship club have admitted they will need to raise money to cover running costs over the next 12 months, and have said they will hold a share issue to raise funds.