Monday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have agreed to sell striker Tony Watt, 20, to Belgian side Standard Lierse for a £1.2m fee. (Various)

And Celtic are braced for a double bid from Southampton for Fraser Forster and Virgil van Dijk, with the Scottish champions having already rebuffed an approach for their goalkeeper. (Various)

Dundee United left-back Andrew Robertson is expected to complete a £3m move to Hull City today. (Various)

Motherwell boss Stuart McCall hopes to land Derby defender Mark O'Brien on loan. (Daily Mail)

Midfielder Lewis Horner, released by Hibs in 2012 before playing non-league football in England, is on trial with Inverness CT. (Various)

Released Derby striker Callum Ball is hoping he can win a move to St Mirren. (Various)

Hibs are expected to sign Hull City's Mark Oxley on loan after the goalkeeper impressed in Sunday's 1-0 friendly loss to Dundee United. (Various)

Aberdeen's Europa League opponents Real Sociedad have agreed to sell star midfielder Atoine Griezmann to rivals Atletico Madrid. (Various)

Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has recovered from a thigh strain and will be fit to face Legia Warsaw in Wednesday's Champions League qualifier. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish judo star Sarah Adlington thought she had lost her gold medal, only for it to be found stuck in an X-ray machine at the athletes' village. (Daily Mail)

A remarkable 171,000 fans packed Ibrox over fours sessions of Commonwealth Games rugby sevens. (Various)

Golfer Scott Jamieson achieved his best finish of the season when coming third at the Russian Open in Moscow. (Various)