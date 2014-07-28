David Nugent: Leicester striker out to prove Premier League point

Leicester City striker David Nugent is eager to prove his doubters wrong when he returns to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal this month after scoring 20 goals in 44 league starts last season to help the Foxes win the Championship title.

Nugent struggled in the top-flight earlier in his career, but feels he deserved a three-year deal from City.

"I have got a lot of people to prove wrong but I think I can jump up to this level," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"I can go to the Premier League and score the goals that we need to stay up.

"In the end the contract got sorted. It was only two years, so I am a bit disappointed with that.

"I thought I deserved more years and I think most of the fans thought I deserved more. I wanted three years. Hopefully if I score goals I can renegotiate a contract and stay here longer because I really love it here."

Nugent cost Portsmouth £6m from Preston in 2007 but failed to win a regular place in the Premier League and joined Burnley on loan.

He started 20 games for the Clarets during two spells, scoring six goals in a total of 30 top-flight appearances,

Nugent, who won one England cap, said "It didn't go well for me at Portsmouth after a big-money move, but sometimes you are not meant to join clubs and I don't think Portsmouth was for me.

"I moved to Burnley, had a year in the Premier League and played 30 games.

"I got relegated, but the experience I got there was unbelievable and I know what I am expecting now."