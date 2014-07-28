Glasgow City stretch lead in SWPL

Glasgow City moved seven points clear at the top of the SWPL following a 4-2 win over Spartans.

Abbi Grant, Julie Nelson and Eilish McSorley and Leanne Ross were on target for the defending champions, while Sarah Ewens netted twice for Spartans.

Rangers fell further behind in second place after a 2-2 draw with Hibernian, while Celtic also lost ground as they were held 1-1 by Aberdeen.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Queen's Park, Hamilton and Hutchison Vale.

SWPL results:

Celtic 1-1 Aberdeen

Rangers2-2 Hibernian

Spartans 2-4 Glasgow City

Forfar Farmington 1-2 Hamilton Academical

Inverness City 1-3 Queen's Park

Hutchison Vale 2-1 Buchan