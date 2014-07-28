Glasgow City stretch lead in SWPL
- From the section Football
Glasgow City moved seven points clear at the top of the SWPL following a 4-2 win over Spartans.
Abbi Grant, Julie Nelson and Eilish McSorley and Leanne Ross were on target for the defending champions, while Sarah Ewens netted twice for Spartans.
Rangers fell further behind in second place after a 2-2 draw with Hibernian, while Celtic also lost ground as they were held 1-1 by Aberdeen.
Elsewhere, there were wins for Queen's Park, Hamilton and Hutchison Vale.
SWPL results:
Celtic 1-1 Aberdeen
Rangers2-2 Hibernian
Spartans 2-4 Glasgow City
Forfar Farmington 1-2 Hamilton Academical
Inverness City 1-3 Queen's Park
Hutchison Vale 2-1 Buchan