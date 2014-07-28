WSL: Man City Women resilience praised after Liverpool win

Manchester City Women have won four of their eight games in the Women's Super League

Manchester City Women manager Nick Cushing praised his team's toughness after a 1-0 win over Women's Super League champions Liverpool Ladies.

Striker Krystle Johnston scored the only goal after 17 minutes as City bounced back from a last-minute defeat at Chelsea in their previous outing.

"I'm a firm believer that failure is a huge part of success," he said.

"We expected a reaction and we've seen it. They managed the game really well and saw Liverpool out, so I'm pleased."

City, who are playing in the top division of the WSL for the first time, are currently fourth in the league, six points behind leaders Birmingham City Ladies.

Cushing, however, said the thought of winning the league was not in the players' minds.

"As a new team, we don't expect to go and blow the league away," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

WSL 1 Table Played Points Birmingham City Ladies 7 18 Chelsea Ladies 8 17 Liverpool Ladies 8 12 Manchester City Women 8 12 Arsenal Ladies 8 8 Notts County Ladies 7 7 Bristol Academy 7 7 Everton Ladies 7 2

"We said it in pre-season; 'don't expect us to be champions, don't expect us to win every game'.

"We'll look at where we're short, as in performance, and try to improve that. Against Liverpool, that's what we did."

Liverpool manager Matt Beard felt it was his team's decision making that had cost them the game.

"I felt, when we got into good crossing areas, we might as well have just passed it back to Karen [Bardsley, City goalkeeper]," he said.

"Even at the end, there were two goalmouth scrambles where maybe on another day it would go your way."