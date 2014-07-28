Adriano Moke: Macclesfield Town sign ex-Stockport winger

Adriano Moke played 25 times for Stockport County last season

Macclesfield Town have signed winger Adriano Moke following a successful trial with the Conference Premier club.

The 24-year-old spent last season in the Conference North with Stockport County, having previously played for York City, Cambridge and Tamworth.

"I'm delighted to be back at Conference level," former Nottingham Forest trainee Moke told the club website.

"I just want to get out there, get myself in the side and show the fans what I can do."

He added: "There's some good players here. I know a few of the lads have a lot of quality about them and there are a few others on trial who look good.

"I think there's enough here to put together a decent team and have a good season."