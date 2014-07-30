Middlesbrough: James Husband signs as Main moves to Doncaster

Husband was left out of Doncaster's friendly with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

Middlesbrough have signed full-back James Husband from Doncaster Rovers with striker Curtis Main moving the other way as part of the deal.

Husband, 20, has joined the Teessiders on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, while Main signed a three-year contract at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Leeds-born Husband made his Doncaster first-team debut against Boro in April 2012, and played 73 games for the club.

Main, 22, joined Boro from Darlington in June 2011 and made 62 appearances.

Head coach Aitor Karanka told the Middlesbrough website: "We are delighted to welcome James to the club. He is a young player we believe has a very good future in the game."