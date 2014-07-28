Wilfried Bony: Swansea City striker not for sale, says Garry Monk

Wilfried Bony scored twice at the World Cup in Brazil for the Ivory Coast

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is "not for sale" according to manager Garry Monk.

The 25-year-old, who signed for a club record £12m in July 2013, scored 25 goals in his first season with the Swans.

Despite being linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium, Monk said there has been no offers for the striker.

"We've had no contact from anyone at all," said Monk.

Bony is back with the Welsh club after returning from the World Cup in Brazil where he scored twice for the Ivory Coast.

He was on the bench for Swansea's 4-0 pre-season friendly win against Plymouth on Sunday, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Monk said Bony will play some part against Exeter City on Tuesday 29 July.

One of the clubs reportedly interested in the Ivory Coast international is Liverpool, who are looking for strikers following the sale of Luis Suarez.

The Merseyside club's boss Brendan Rogers, could return to his old club for Bony, especially following the collapse of the Reds' £8.5m deal for QPR striker Loic Remy.

Monk said the only way Bony will leave the Liberty Stadium is for a big transfer fee.

"At the end of the day he's [Bony] not for sale, unless someone comes in with an astronomical offer," said Monk.

"Unless they want to pay an astronomical fee he's going nowhere."

Wilfried Bony's agent, Dalibor Lacina said in June that any bid for the Ivory Coast striker would need to be around £20m to tempt Swansea.

He also said that the Ivory Coast striker will only leave Swansea City this summer for a top-six club.

Despite the speculation Monk insists Bony is happy at the club.

"It would be silly for any player to say 'I only want to stay at this club'," said Monk.

"Because if a bigger or better so-called club comes along and it's a higher level of football, then every player's going to do it.

"But having spoken to him [Bony], he knows he's a Swansea City player. He knows that nothing's happened so far.

"All he wants to do is to concentration what we are doing with Swansea City. That's why he's travelled with the squad. If he was thinking about going he wouldn't be here."