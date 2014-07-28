Harry Maguire: Hull City bid for defender 'accepted' by Blades

Blades captain Maguire made his debut against Cardiff in April 2011, aged 18

Hull City are considering whether to pursue the signing of defender Harry Maguire after Sheffield United belatedly accepted their offer.

The 21-year-old has made 166 appearances for the Blades, who say their valuation has now been met.

A Hull City statement said: "The club's final offer was rejected on Wednesday.

"The board will meet with Steve Bruce to determine whether we now wish to pursue the transfer after the South Yorkshire club's apparent U-turn."

A statement on the United website said they had "reluctantly" agreed to accept Hull's offer.

Managing director Mal Brannigan said: "We made it clear that we wanted Harry to stay.

"We are not under pressure to sell our players, but on this occasion it was deemed the best for all parties."

Earlier this month, United manager Nigel Clough said the centre-back would only be sold if a certain price was met.

Maguire, who was named in the League One Team of the Year for last season, was also reportedly the subject of bids from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He played against Steve Bruce's Hull at Wembley in April as the Blades lost 5-3 in the FA Cup semi-final.