Brentford: Mark Warburton welcomes 'different weaponry'

Brentford manager Mark Warburton says their summer additions will give them a new dimension in attack.

The Championship newcomers have brought in winger Moses Odubajo and strikers Andre Gray and Scott Hogan.

"They give us a different type of weaponry to last year," he told BBC London 94.9.

"We keep the ball and move the ball well but now we have pace, cleverness, power and guile up front. That is a good part of our plan this season."

Brentford scored 72 league goals as they finished second in League One last season, sealing a return to the second tier for the first time since 1992-93.

However top scorer Clayton Donaldson, who scored 18 goals in all competitions in 2013-14, turned down a new deal at Griffin Park in favour of a move to Birmingham while on-loan striker Marcello Trotta scored 12 league goals.

Warburton has brought in Gray from Luton and Hogan from Rochdale, who scored 30 and 19 goals respectively last season, in their place.

The 51-year-old has also paid a club record fee to Leyton Orient for Odubajo and secured the permanent signing of attacking midfielder Alan Judge, following a successful loan spell in west London last season.

Warburton is set to continue using a 4-3-3 formation in the Championship, encouraging interchange in midfield and attack.

"We look for a very attacking and fluid formation," he said.

"It is what we work on every single day in training.

"Fluidity is the key word for us. I have no problems if a player turns up right, left or centre.

"We talk about the rotation and recognising where you are. Pitch geography is a key aspect.

"If it breaks down, we get our shape quickly and know our responsibilities.

Warburton was appointed Brentford manager in December last year after a spell as sporting director

"We have not got physicality and are not a tall team. We need to recognise what we do well and play to our strengths."

Meanwhile former Watford, QPR and Cardiff midfielder Tommy Smith is on trial with the Bees and is set to start their pre-season friendly against Osasuna on Tuesday.

"He is a class act," Warburton said. "He needed to come and train and play.

"Off the field he is a top pro who looks after himself. He has a wealth of experience and quality.

"If he carries on as he is now, hopefully we will have a fruitful conversation and see where that takes us."