Doncaster Rovers: Nathan Tyson signs for club after successful trial

Nathan Tyson played 90 minutes for Doncaster against Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-2 draw on Sunday while on trial

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Nathan Tyson on an initial one-year contract following a trial.

The 32-year-old has spent three weeks training with the club and becomes Paul Dickov's first signing of the summer.

Since beginning his career as a trainee at Reading, Tyson has scored 94 goals in 431 games, and once cost £675,000 when he joined Nottingham Forest.

The former England Under-20 player has also had spells with Wycombe Wanderers, Derby County and Blackpool.

He joined the Seasiders on a free transfer in 2013, but had loan spells with Fleetwood Town and Notts County last season.

He was one of 17 players to be released by Blackpool at the end of last season.

The most prolific spell of the striker's career so far came at Wycombe, where he scored 44 goals in 87 appearances between 2004 and 2006.

Meanwhile, Rovers have also confirmed that 19-year-old midfielders Alex Peterson and Harry Middleton have both extended their contracts with the club for another year.

Peterson, a product of Doncaster's youth academy, made five appearances for the club in the Championship last season.

Middleton also came through the club's youth ranks and has made one senior appearance for Rovers, against Crewe Alexandra in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.