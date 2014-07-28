Hibernian take goalkeeper Mark Oxley on loan from Hull City

Hibernian have signed goalkeeper Mark Oxley on a six-month loan deal from Hull City.

The 23-year-old made 43 appearances on loan at Oldham last season and played in Sunday's 1-0 friendly defeat to Dundee United at Easter Road.

"Everybody was aware that filling this position was a priority," manager Alan Stubbs told the club website.

"And, after thoroughly scouring the transfer market, Mark was the stand-out choice."

Oxley moved to Hull from Rotherham in 2008 but has yet to play a first team game for the Tigers.

"This move suits everybody - we were looking for a new first choice goalkeeper and Mark was looking for a fresh challenge and an opportunity to play regular first team football," added Stubbs.

"Mark showed last season with Oldham that he is an excellent young goalkeeper and his move here provides him with the perfect platform to continue his development."