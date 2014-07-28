Joe Thompson an inspiration, says Bury boss David Flitcroft

Thompson made 25 league appearances for Tranmere, scoring three goals

Bury boss David Flitcroft has praised Joe Thompson's strength after the winger joined the squad for pre-season training following his cancer battle.

The 25-year-old was diagnosed with nodular sclerosing Hodgkin's lymphoma in October 2013 but was given the all-clear in June.

His contract at Tranmere Rovers expired that month and he is currently training with the League Two Shakers.

"He's quite inspirational," said Flitcroft. "We're lucky to have him."

Thompson began his career at Rochdale, signing for Tranmere in 2012 before returning to Spotland on a month's loan in March 2013.

Media playback is not supported on this device Thompson grateful for Hutchins help

He has not played since September 2013 having undergone six months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

Flitcroft, who worked with Thompson during his time as assistant manager at Rochdale, decided to take the winger on Bury's training camp in Tenerife after doctors confirmed he was in remission.

"I've known Joe for a long time and his mental strength is incredible," Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester.

"He's had the biggest fight of his life in fighting off cancer. What we need to do now is make sure he can catch up.

"His body has taken a real whack. The power is coming back slowly, but we can't rush it."

Flitcroft also praised the way new signings Ryan Lowe and Nicky Adams have settled into the squad.

"As managers, we try really hard to break down any cliques or barriers and have a fully inclusive camp," added Flitcroft, who took charge of the Shakers in December.

"Within that camp we've seen relationships grow and players bond. The training has been like getting two weeks into one week - the lads have been a credit to the club."