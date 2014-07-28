Kortney Hause: Gillingham sign Wolves defender on loan

Hause is still awaiting his debut for Wolves after joining the club in January

League One side Gillingham have signed Wolves defender Kortney Hause on a youth loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who can play at centre-back or left-back, will remain with the Gills until 4 January.

Hause joined Wolves from Wycombe for an undisclosed fee in January, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, but is yet to make his debut for the club.

He came through the youth ranks at Wycombe and made 31 appearances for the Chairboys, scoring twice.