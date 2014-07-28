Loic Remy failed Liverpool medical not possible - Harry Redknapp

France striker Loic Remy will return to QPR

Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp does not believe striker Loic Remy's £8.5m move to Liverpool collapsed over a failed medical.

The 27-year-old joined the Reds on tour in the USA to complete his move, but the deal fell through on Sunday.

Redknapp said: "Reports have come out that he failed a medical. That's not possible. He is a very fit lad, there has to be another reason."

QPR later confirmed that Esteban Granero, 27, had joined Real Sociedad.

Remy moved to QPR from Marseille in a club-record £8m deal in January 2013 and joined Newcastle on a season-long loan in August following the Hoops' relegation to the Championship.

Loic Remy scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for Newcastle last season

The France international underwent health checks prior to both moves and has just returned from the 2014 World Cup with France.

"I don't see how he could have failed a medical," Redknapp said.

"He had a stringent one here, one at Marseille and at Newcastle and with France before the World Cup. You couldn't meet a fitter lad."

Liverpool are refusing to comment on the reasons behind the deal falling through.

Remy had been in the USA with Brendan Rodgers's side for the best part of a week before they pulled out of the transfer.

The move will not be resurrected and Remy, who scored 14 goals in 26 league appearances for Newcastle last season, will start the new Premier League season at QPR.

Loic Remy career statistics Team League matches League goals Newcastle (loan) 26 14 QPR 14 6 Marseille 74 28 Nice 68 26 Lens (loan) 10 3

"Their loss is our gain - we've got a fantastic striker," Redknapp added.

"I said last year he was capable of scoring 20 goals in the Premier League. That's what we now want him to do for us."

Meanwhile, midfielder Granero has joined Real Sociedad for an undisclosed fee after spending time on loan at the Spanish side last season.

Spaniard Granero joined QPR in 2012 from Real Madrid and made 28 appearances for the club in all competitions.