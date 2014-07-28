Tranmere Rovers: Danny Woodards signs six-month deal

Danny Woodards made 10 appearances for Bristol Rovers last season

Tranmere have signed versatile defender Danny Woodards on a six-month contract.

Former MK Dons and Crewe man Woodards, 30, was released by Bristol Rovers after their relegation from League Two.

The arrival of Woodards adds defensive cover for Tranmere, who will be without left-back Liam Ridehalgh at the start of the season because of injury.

"He is a talented player who is very capable of playing in the league above and has fitted in really well here," said manager Rob Edwards.

Woodards, who appeared for Tranmere in friendly matches against Everton and Bolton, missed the first half of last season while recovering from a serious knee injury.

Edwards told the club website: "He's come in, trained well and shown how versatile he is in our friendlies, playing in the centre of midfield, left-back and right-back and he can also play centre-back as well."