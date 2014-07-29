Cardiff City's forgotten man John Brayford 'important' player

The bearded John Brayford training with the Cardiff first team has yet to play in the league for the Bluebirds

Cardiff City full-back John Brayford is due to make his first league appearance for the Bluebirds a year since signing for the club.

The 26-year-old signed in August 2013 from Derby but made just two appearances in the League Cup under Malky Mackay before being loaned to Sheffield United.

Mackay's successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to use Brayford.

"He'll play an important role for me," said Solskjaer.

"We know he can play at this level, he played in the Championship for many years with Derby."

Brayford, played under Nigel Clough at Burton Albion and then Derby, before his £1.5m move to the Cardiff City Stadium.

After being frozen out at the then Premier League club, Brayford was reunited with his former boss at Brammall Lane.

He helped the Blades reach the FA Cup semi-final and scored in their quarter-final win against Charlton during his loan spell.

"He's done fantastic for Nigel [Clough] at all the clubs he's been at," said Solskjaer.

"I can see what Nigel sees in him."

Brayford played in Cardiff's 4-1 pre-season win at Yeovil Town on Sunday 27 July and has impressed the Bluebirds boss.

"He goes forward really well," said Solskjaer.

"He's done the defensive job part better than I feared so he's a very good Championship full-back."