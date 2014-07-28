Plymouth Argyle still need more signings says boss John Sheridan

Sheridan will meet the Argyle board soon to discuss more signings

Plymouth Argyle manager John Sheridan says his squad still needs further signings ahead of the new season.

Sheridan has already brought eight new players to Home Park this summer, but feels he needs more strength in depth.

"Whether they're loans or permanents, at this stage of the season I'd like someone who's been training and been playing in games," Sheridan said.

"One of the players I've been after is at a club now and has been playing pre-season, so he's fit."

Plymouth Argyle's summer signings Oliver Norburn Peter Hartley James Bittner Carl McHugh Kelvin Mellor Lee Cox Deane Smalley Reuben Reid

Sheridan said after the loss.

"You could see my bench was all young kids, not that I'm frightened of putting a young kid on and giving him first-team football, there's nothing wrong with that at all," Sheridan said after the loss.

"I think we need a bit more quality pushing people in the team to make us a bit stronger.

"We have got the nucleus, we're an organised team and we have one or two good players."