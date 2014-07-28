Grimsby Town: Jon-Paul Pittman and Craig Clay sign after trials

Pittman failed to find the net in 11 appearances for Wycombe last season

Grimsby Town have signed striker Jon-Paul Pittman and midfielder Craig Clay on one-year deals after trials.

Pittman, 27, has scored 49 goals in 210 career games, but was released by League Two Wycombe in May.

Former Chesterfield trainee Clay, 22, joined York City on a free last summer and played 10 times for the Minstermen before joining Halifax on loan in January, where he played four times.

Both players are expected to feature in Tuesday's friendly against Sunderland.

Before training with the Mariners, Pittman was one of six players on trial with Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this summer.