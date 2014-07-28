Scunthorpe United: Bournemouth's Miles Addison set for loan move

Addison has made 36 appearances for Bournemouth

Scunthorpe United will formally sign defender Miles Addison on an initial one-month loan from Championship side Bournemouth on 8 August.

The 25-year-old former Derby County trainee, who is already training with the Iron, made six appearances last season while on loan at Rotherham.

He has played 116 Football League matches in a career which also includes a loan spell with Barnsley.

Addison signed for Bournemouth in 2012 after a loan spell with the club.

He is expected to provide cover in defence for the Iron's David Mirfin, who is set to miss the start of the season with a knee injury.