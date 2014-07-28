Serbia appoint Dick Advocaat as coach for Euro 2016 qualifiers

Dutchman Dick Advocaat has agreed a two-year contract with Serbia

Serbia have appointed Dutchman Dick Advocaat as their new coach for the Euro 2016 qualification campaign.

Advocaat, who takes over from Sinisa Mihajlovic, has signed a two-year contact, which could be extended if Serbia reach the tournament in France.

The former Netherlands and South Korea coach, 66, takes over a team that failed to reach the 2014 World Cup.

"We have only one target, and that is to qualify," Advocaat said. "That is the only option we have."

Mihajlovic left his post as Serbia boss in November 2013 to take over at Sampdoria, leaving Ljubinko Drulovic in caretaker charge.

Advocaat guided Netherlands to the 1994 World Cup and Euro 2004, South Korea to the 2006 World Cup, Russia to Euro 2012 and has also coached the United Arab Emirates and Belgium.

He was in the running to become South Africa boss earlier this month.

On the task ahead at Serbia, Advocaat said: "I have seen around 10 games, especially the last games, but I saw already what I need to know about the team.

"They have very talented players, but are still not qualifying for the tournament and that is what we have to try to change."

The former PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Zenit St Petersburg manager has won domestic league titles in Netherlands, Scotland and Russia.