David Stockdale: Brighton sign Fulham goalkeeper

Championship club Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Fulham goalkeeper David Stockdale for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old, who has spent the last six years at Craven Cottage, has agreed a three-year deal at the Amex Stadium.

Stockdale made 26 appearances in all competitions last season as Fulham were relegated from the Premier League.

"David has got very good experience of the Premier League and Championship but at 28 is in his prime," Brighton boss Sami Hyypia told the club website.

Stockdale began his career at York and, after two years at Darlington, joined Fulham in the summer of 2008 - shortly before Antti Niemi, now Albion's goalkeeping coach, retired through injury.

He has had loan spells at Rotherham, Leicester, Plymouth, Ipswich and Hull during his spell at Fulham, and in total he made 52 appearances for the Whites during his time in west London.

Stockdale will compete with Casper Ankergren and youngster Christian Walton for the number one jersey at Brighton after Tomasz Kuszczak and Peter Brezovan left the Sussex club earlier this summer.

Stockdale becomes Brighton's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of defender Aaron Hughes, midfielder Nzuzi Toko and striker Chris O'Grady.