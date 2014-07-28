Ashley Hemmings: Dagenham sign ex-Walsall winger

Hemmings made five appearances while on loan at Burton Albion last season

Dagenham & Redbridge have signed winger Ashley Hemmings on a free transfer following his departure from Walsall.

The 23-year-old scored four goals in 32 appearances for the Saddlers last season but ended the campaign on loan at Burton Albion.

Hemmings has been training with the Daggers during pre-season and has agreed a one-year contract.

He began his career at Wolves and has had loan spells at Cheltenham, Torquay and Plymouth Argyle.

Hemmings joined Walsall in summer 2012 but left the League One club earlier this summer. He made a total of 66 appearances during his time at the Banks's Stadium, scoring six times.