Bolton Wanderers: Quade Taylor joins Championship club

Taylor had a loan spell at non-league Welling United last season

Former Crystal Palace defender Quade Taylor has signed a one-year contract with Championship side Bolton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old is reunited with Bolton boss Dougie Freedman, who was previously manager at Selhurst Park.

Taylor did not make a first-team appearance for Palace but played nine times during a loan spell with Conference Premier outfit Welling.

Bolton begin the new campaign with an away game at Watford on 9 August.