Bolton Wanderers: Quade Taylor joins Championship club
- From the section Football
Former Crystal Palace defender Quade Taylor has signed a one-year contract with Championship side Bolton Wanderers.
The 20-year-old is reunited with Bolton boss Dougie Freedman, who was previously manager at Selhurst Park.
Taylor did not make a first-team appearance for Palace but played nine times during a loan spell with Conference Premier outfit Welling.
Bolton begin the new campaign with an away game at Watford on 9 August.