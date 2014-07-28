Spurs close in on Southampton's Schneiderlin & Rodriguez

Frenchman Morgan Schneiderlin joined Southampton back when they were in League One

Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and forward Jay Rodriguez are close to joining former Saints boss Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.

Talks are ongoing between the clubs as the France international and England striker, both aged 24, look set to join the Saints exodus.

Southampton have sold Rickie Lambert, Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Calum Chambers this summer.

Schneiderlin is reportedly valued at £27m by the Hampshire club.

Rodriguez nets for Southampton against Norwich City last season

Rodriguez, who has been at St Mary's since joining from hometown club Burnley in 2012 for a fee of about £7m, is currently sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Tottenham are looking to add to the signings of full-back Ben Davies and goalkeeper Michel Vorm from Swansea.

Southampton achieved their best Premier League finish in eighth last season, but have already sold players worth more than £90m over the summer.

Southampton's summer exodus Player To Fee Luke Shaw Manchester United £27m Adam Lallana Liverpool £25m Dejan Lovren Liverpool £20m Calum Chambers Arsenal £16m Rickie Lambert Liverpool £4m Total £92m

The latest departure saw teenage right-back Chambers join Arsenal on Monday for a fee thought to be about £16m, less than 24 hours after centre-back Lovren moved to Liverpool in a £20m deal.

The Croatia international followed Lambert and Lallana in switching to Anfield, while teenage left-back Shaw went to Manchester United.

Those transfers came after manager Pochettino and his staff left for Spurs in May.

Schneiderlin joined Southampton from Strasbourg in 2008 and played a key role in their rise from League One to the top flight.

The midfielder played for France at this summer's World Cup in Brazil and has attracted interest from Arsenal, but is understood to favour a move to Spurs.

Southampton have signed two players, with Pochettino's replacement Ronald Koeman bringing in Dusan Tadic from FC Twente and Graziano Pelle from Koeman's former club Feyenoord, but he is expected to sell the Saints' disruptive club-record signing Dani Osvaldo.