Birmingham City: Iran Under-21 player Navid Nasseri signs deal
-
- From the section Football
Birmingham City have completed the signing of Iran Under-21 international midfielder Navid Nasseri.
The former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers schoolboy player, 18, has agreed a one-year deal with the Championship club, with an option for an additional 12 months.
Manchester-born Nasseri will be used by Blues in Alan Thompson's development squad.
Nasseri was part of the youth set-up at League Two Bury last season.