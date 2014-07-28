Birmingham City: Iran Under-21 player Navid Nasseri signs deal

From the section

Birmingham avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Iran Under-21 international midfielder Navid Nasseri.

The former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers schoolboy player, 18, has agreed a one-year deal with the Championship club, with an option for an additional 12 months.

Manchester-born Nasseri will be used by Blues in Alan Thompson's development squad.

Nasseri was part of the youth set-up at League Two Bury last season.