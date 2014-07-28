Celtic: Tony Watt signs deal with Belgians Standard Liege

Celtic striker Tony Watt has joined Belgian side Standard Liege on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped by Scotland Under-21s, was signed by Celtic from Airdrie United in 2010.

He rose to prominence with a goal in the Champions League victory over Barcelona in 2012.

"It wasn't an easy decision to leave the club I support and I honestly can't explain the feeling I got every time I wore the hoops," Watt said.

"I'm delighted to sign a five year contract with Standard Liege.

"I want to thank everyone at Celtic for making my dreams come true and giving me an unforgettable three-and-a-half years."

Watt was farmed out to Belgian outfit Lierse on loan last season and their top-flight rivals Liege were sufficiently impressed with his six goals in 13 appearances to agree a transfer fee with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Celtic manager Ronny Deila, meanwhile, has signed Norway striker Jo Inge Berget on loan from Cardiff City.