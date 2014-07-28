Celtic: Tony Watt signs deal with Belgians Standard Liege

Striker Tony Watt rose to prominence with his goal in the victory over Barcelona

Celtic striker Tony Watt has joined Belgian side Standard Liege on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who has been capped by Scotland Under-21s, was signed by Celtic from Airdrie United in 2010.

He rose to prominence with a goal in the Champions League victory over Barcelona in 2012.

"It wasn't an easy decision to leave the club I support and I honestly can't explain the feeling I got every time I wore the hoops," Watt said.

"I'm delighted to sign a five year contract with Standard Liege.

"I want to thank everyone at Celtic for making my dreams come true and giving me an unforgettable three-and-a-half years."

Watt was farmed out to Belgian outfit Lierse on loan last season and their top-flight rivals Liege were sufficiently impressed with his six goals in 13 appearances to agree a transfer fee with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Celtic manager Ronny Deila, meanwhile, has signed Norway striker Jo Inge Berget on loan from Cardiff City.

