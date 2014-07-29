Tuesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Ronny Deila is poised to buy Haiti international midfielder Jeff Louis from Nancy for £1.7m. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, the club's new Norwegian forward, Jo Inge Berget, has declared himself ready for Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against Legia Warsaw. (Various)

Angry Rangers fans are accusing the club of secretly engineering the sale of the club's Murray Park training base. (Daily Record)

Turkish side Fenerbahce are weighing up a £800,000 swoop for Dundee United striker Nadir Ciftci. (The Sun)

Dundee United will sign Hull City full-back Conor Townsend as part of the deal that takes Andy Robertson to the Premier League side. (Daily Express / Herald)

St Mirren boss Tommy Craig wants to give former Derby striker Callum Ball a contract after the 21-year-old scored four in a 10-0 friendly win over Whitley Bay. (Various)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright will be in the dug-out versus Spartak Trvana on Thursday despite the death of his mother in Northern Ireland. (Various)

Real Sociedad are likely to be without their Mexican forward Carlos Vela for the match against Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain Richie Foran will miss the beginning of the season after a knee operation. (Daily Mail)

Former Uganda national team boss Bobby Williamson is in the running to be the new Kenya manager. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish 50m backstroke swimmer Kathleen Dawson reckons catching a glimpse of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt at the Athletes' Village would cap her Commonwealth Games perfectly. (The Sun)