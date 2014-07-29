Celtic: Jo Inge Berget eager to seal permanent transfer

Champions League 3rd qualifying round, 1st leg Venue: Pepsi Arena, Warsaw. Date: 30 July. Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM, live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Jo Inge Berget says he will do all he can to earn a permanent move to Celtic, having joined on loan from Cardiff City until January.

Berget has worked under his fellow Norwegian Ronny Deila before and is ready to play if picked by the Celtic manager for Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against Legia Warsaw.

"It didn't really work out for me in Cardiff but hopefully it will turn around here," said the 23-year-old.

"This is a great opportunity for me."

Berget, who can play up front or in midfield, moved to Cardiff from Molde earlier this year but only appeared twice.

Everybody that's played or coached in the Champions League knows that's the place to be. John Collins Celtic assistant manager

He played under Deila during a loan stint at Stromsgodset in 2010 and has earned four caps for Norway.

"It all happened pretty fast. I heard a couple of days ago that Ronny was interested and if it was possible to have me over," said Berget.

"He wants to play entertaining football and same with me so hopefully it'll be a good match.

"I'll bring goals, I hope; assisting goals, scoring goals and some entertainment for the crowd.

"I'm really happy that it worked out. This is a great club."

Berget admitted the possibility of Champions League football was a "big carrot" dangling in front of him when he heard of Deila's interest.

Celtic face the Poles in Warsaw on Wednesday, in the third round of Champions League qualifying, with the return leg at Murrayfield the following week.

Deila's assistant John Collins reiterated the importance to the club of getting beyond this qualifier and the next to secure a place in the group stages.

But Collins expects the Polish champions to provide tricky opposition.

Deila adds a coach Celtic manager Ronny Deila has added 31-year-old Norwegian Haakon Lunov to his coaching team.

"It's not going to be an easy game," he said. "But it's a challenge and once you get to the Champions League you know there's going to be good teams in it.

"You've got to play well to qualify. We want to be in the group stages so we've got to take care of Legia.

"Everybody that's played or coached in the Champions League knows that's the place to be."

Celtic have been linked with 21-year-old Haiti midfielder Jeff Louis.

However, Collins played down suggestions any deal for the Nancy midfielder was in its latter stages.

"I don't know if it's going to be wrapped up soon," he added. "There's different players on the agenda so until we've signed the paper, nobody id a definite."

One other person Celtic have definitely added is Haakon Lunov, who joins Deila's coaching team.

Norwegian Lunov, 31, previously worked at Stromsgodset with Deila.