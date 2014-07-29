Anthony Howell: Alfreton re-sign ex-Mansfield midfielder

Howell helped Alfreton to promotion to the Conference Premier before joining Mansfield

Alfreton Town have re-signed midfielder Anthony Howell on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old left Mansfield Town earlier this month when contract talks broke down with the League Two side.

Howell, who can also play as a striker or winger, was part of the Reds side that won the Conference North title in the 2010-11 season but left to join Mansfield for the following season.

He helped the Stags win the Conference Premier Division title in 2012-13 and played 37 times last season.