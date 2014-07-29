Chelsea's fourth consecutive home win - a 2-1 victory over Bristol Academy - moves the Blues level with Birmingham at the top of the Women's Super League.

Manchester City seem to have fully recovered from their shaky start to the season with a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Meanwhile, a draw 1-1 between Arsenal and Notts County takes them to fifth and sixth in the table respectively.

BBC Sport's Alex Webb has the round up.

