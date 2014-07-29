BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Chelsea win to join Birmingham at top

WSL round-up: Chelsea win to go top

Chelsea's fourth consecutive home win - a 2-1 victory over Bristol Academy - moves the Blues level with Birmingham at the top of the Women's Super League.

Manchester City seem to have fully recovered from their shaky start to the season with a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Meanwhile, a draw 1-1 between Arsenal and Notts County takes them to fifth and sixth in the table respectively.

BBC Sport's Alex Webb has the round up.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

WSL round-up: Chelsea win to go top

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories