BBC Sport - Milk Cup: Man Utd win 11-0 against Gold Coast Academy

Man Utd win 11-0 at Milk Cup

Premier Section holders Manchester United score 11 without reply against Australian side Gold Coast Academy in their opening game of the 2014 Milk Cup.

United led 5-0 at half-time and scored six further goals in the second half.

Demetri Mitchell grabbed four goals, with Marcus Rashford and Obi Ogochukwu scoring two apiece, and Zachary Dearnley, Travis Johnson and Jordan Thompson also on target.

Top videos

Video

Man Utd win 11-0 at Milk Cup

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories