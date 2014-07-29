Premier Section holders Manchester United score 11 without reply against Australian side Gold Coast Academy in their opening game of the 2014 Milk Cup.

United led 5-0 at half-time and scored six further goals in the second half.

Demetri Mitchell grabbed four goals, with Marcus Rashford and Obi Ogochukwu scoring two apiece, and Zachary Dearnley, Travis Johnson and Jordan Thompson also on target.