Josh Doherty and Mikhail Kennedy are on target as Northern Ireland beat China 2-0 in their Elite section opener of the Milk Cup youth football tournament at Ballymena Showgrounds.

Doherty headed in the opener on 30 minutes and Kennedy turned neatly in the box and fired in the second off the underside of the bar on 45 minutes.

Stephen Craigan's side will face Mexico in their next game at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Wednesday night.