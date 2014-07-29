Neil Adams: Norwich City will put 'smiles on faces'

Adams took charge of Norwich in April following the departure of Chris Hughton

Manager Neil Adams has promised Norwich City will play football that puts smiles back on the faces of supporters.

The Canaries beat OGC Nice 5-1 in their latest pre-season friendly at Carrow Road on Monday, with all the goals scored by different players.

Adams told BBC Radio Norfolk: "To get promoted you have to get 80-odd points and score 80-odd goals.

"You have to build a team and principles of play around that and it's up to us to put smiles on faces."

Nathan Redmond, Lewis Grabban, Bradley Johnson, Andrew Surman and Elliott Bennett all scored against the French club.

I've sat him down and said how important he is to us and what I think of him, and I think he's happy Norwich boss Neil Adams on trying to keep midfielder Wes Hoolahan

"People will have seen we scored plenty of goals and we could have scored more, but the key will be in getting the balance right," said Adams. "We conceded a needless goal, but if we can attack in the tempo and manner we did against Nice we'll cause teams problems."

With speculation still surrounding the future of a number of City players, Adams said he was hopeful midfielder Leroy Fer, who appeared for Netherlands at the World Cup in Brazil, would still be with the club at the start of the season.

"The phone will be ringing all the time for our players because we have such good players," he said.

"Fer has just come back from the World Cup, when he scored a goal for a really good team, so that has a knock-on effect. People are going to want him, but I hope he will be wearing a yellow shirt on 10 August.

"He's just got married, he's due to be back with us on 4 August for the week leading up to the first game against Wolves, and I hope he'll be with us at the end of that week."

Adams also made it clear he expected popular midfielder Wes Hoolahan to be staying at Carrow Road.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder is Norwich's longest-serving player, but reportedly attracted interest from Aston Villa in January.

"Everyone knows I think Wes is a fabulous player who will give many defenders problems at this level and beyond," said Adams.

"I've sat him down and said how important he is to us and what I think of him, and I think he's happy.

"We're certainly not done, but it will probably depend on players going out - we know we need to strengthen, so there will probably be one or two coming in, but it depends on players going out.

"Loans are also possible, every club will be looking at Premier League teams, maybe at younger players who aren't featuring, it's certainly an option."